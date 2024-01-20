Who's Playing

Penn State Nittany Lions @ Ohio State Buckeyes

Current Records: Penn State 9-9, Ohio State 12-5

How To Watch

When: Saturday, January 20, 2024 at 12 p.m. ET

Saturday, January 20, 2024 at 12 p.m. ET Where: Value City Arena -- Columbus, Ohio

Value City Arena -- Columbus, Ohio TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

We've got another exciting Big Ten matchup on schedule as the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Penn State Nittany Lions are set to tip at 12:00 p.m. ET on January 20th at Value City Arena. Ohio State is limping into the matchup on a three-game losing streak.

It's hard to win when you make nine fewer threes than your opponent, a fact Ohio State found out the hard way on Monday. They fell 73-65 to the Wolverines. Ohio State has struggled against Michigan recently, as their match on Monday was their third consecutive lost matchup.

Despite the loss, Ohio State had strong showings from Bruce Thornton, who scored 19 points along with six rebounds and three steals, and Felix Okpara, who scored ten points along with nine rebounds and four blocks. Okpara has been hot recently, having posted two or more blocks the last three times he's played.

Ohio State struggled to work together and finished the game with only six assists. That's the fewest assists they've managed all season.

Even though Penn State has not done well against Wisconsin recently (they were 1-9 in their previous ten matchups), they didn't let the past get in their way on Tuesday. The Nittany Lions secured a 87-83 W over the Badgers. Having run the score up that high, both teams might be doing some extra defensive drills very soon.

Penn State can attribute much of their success to Kanye Clary, who scored 27 points, and Ace Baldwin Jr., who scored 20 points along with five assists. Another player making a difference was Nick Kern Jr., who scored 15 points.

The Buckeyes bumped their record down to 12-5 with that defeat, which was their 12th straight on the road dating back to last season. As for the Nittany Lions, the win got them back to even at 9-9.

Fans should be in for an exciting game on Saturday as the pair are among the highest scoring teams in the league right now. Ohio State hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 76.3 points per game. However, it's not like Penn State struggles in that department as they've been averaging 76.9 points per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

Ohio State couldn't quite finish off Penn State in their previous matchup back in December of 2023 and fell 83-80. Will Ohio State have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Series History

Ohio State has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Penn State.