West Virginia Mountaineers @ Ohio State Buckeyes

Current Records: West Virginia 5-7, Ohio State 10-2

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET

Where: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse -- Cleveland, Ohio

Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse -- Cleveland, Ohio TV: FOX

FOX Follow: CBS Sports App

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

West Virginia has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. The West Virginia Mountaineers and the Ohio State Buckeyes will round out the year against one another at 7:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse. Both teams come into the contest bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

West Virginia scored the most points they've had all season to find success on Saturday. They walked away with a 91-81 victory over the Rockets.

Among those leading the charge was RaeQuan Battle, who scored 29 points along with four steals. Kerr Kriisa was another key contributor, dropping a double-double on 12 points and ten assists.

Ohio State has made a habit of sweeping their opponents off the court, having now won five matchups by 20 points or more this season. They simply couldn't be stopped on Thursday as they easily beat the Privateers 78-36 at home. For those curious, yes, that was the biggest victory Ohio State has managed all season.

The Mountaineers' win bumped their record up to 5-7. As for the Buckeyes, their win was their sixth straight at home, which pushed their record up to 10-2.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: West Virginia have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 37 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Ohio State struggles in that department as they've been averaging 39.2 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

West Virginia beat Ohio State 67-59 when the teams last played back in December of 2019. Will West Virginia repeat their success, or does Ohio State have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

West Virginia won the only game these two teams have played in the last 4 years.