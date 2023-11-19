Who's Playing

Western Michigan Broncos @ Ohio State Buckeyes

Current Records: Western Michigan 0-3, Ohio State 2-1

How To Watch

When: Sunday, November 19, 2023 at 4 p.m. ET

Sunday, November 19, 2023 at 4 p.m. ET Where: Value City Arena -- Columbus, Ohio

Value City Arena -- Columbus, Ohio TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Follow: CBS Sports App

Fubo's holiday offer just kicked off - For a limited time, new subscribers can save $40 on Fubo's Pro, Elite, and Premier plans ($20 off the first and second months) Ticket Cost: $2.00

What to Know

Ohio State will be playing the full four quarters on Sunday, but they're expected to have things wrapped up well before that. They will play host again and welcome the Western Michigan Broncos, where tip off is scheduled for 4:00 p.m. ET at Value City Arena. Western Michigan took a loss in their last contest and will be looking to turn the tables on Ohio State, who comes in off a win.

Winning is just a little bit easier when you outrebound your opponent 16 to 4 on the offensive boards, a fact Ohio State proved on Wednesday. Everything went their way against the Warriors as the Buckeyes made off with a 76-52 victory.

Among those leading the charge was Roddy Gayle Jr., who scored 20 points along with 5 rebounds and 3 assists. Zed Key was another key contributor, dropping a double-double on 11 points and 12 rebounds.

Meanwhile, Western Michigan's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Tuesday after their third straight loss. They took a 63-59 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Wildcats.

Western Michigan's defeat came about despite a quality game from Jefferson De La Cruz Monegro, who scored 6 points along with 10 assists and 6 rebounds.

The Buckeyes now have a winning record of 2-1. As for the Broncos, their defeat dropped their record down to 0-3.

While only Western Michigan took care of their fans the last time they played, neither team managed to cover. As mentioned, Ohio State is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 22 points. Bettors picking them against the spread have some confidence (to put it mildly), as the team is sitting on a three-game streak of failing to cover when playing at home.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Ohio State have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 39.7 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Western Michigan struggles in that department as they've been averaging 39.7 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check CBS Sports after the match for a full breakdown of the game, commentary, and other NCAA Basketball content.

Odds

Ohio State is a big 22-point favorite against Western Michigan, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 22-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 141.5 points.

