Alabama A&M @ Ohio State

Current Records: Alabama A&M 4-8; Ohio State 8-3

The Alabama A&M Bulldogs and the Ohio State Buckeyes will round out the year against one another at 3 p.m. ET Thursday at Value City Arena. The Buckeyes will be strutting in after a victory while Alabama A&M will be stumbling in from a defeat.

Alabama A&M came up short against the Vanderbilt Commodores last week, falling 70-62. One thing holding Alabama A&M back was the mediocre play of guard Garrett Hicks, who did not have his best game: he finished with ten points on 5-for-11 shooting and turned the ball over four times in his 38 minutes on the court.

Meanwhile, everything came up roses for OSU at home against the Maine Black Bears last Wednesday as the squad secured a 95-61 win. OSU can attribute much of their success to forward Brice Sensabaugh, who had 19 points and seven assists along with seven boards.

The Bulldogs are the clear underdogs, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. They are currently four-for-four against the spread in their most recent games, however, a trend bettors might want to take into account.

Alabama A&M is now 4-8 while the Buckeyes sit at 8-3. OSU is 4-3 after wins this season, and Alabama A&M is 1-6 after losses.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 3 p.m. ET

Thursday at 3 p.m. ET Where: Value City Arena -- Columbus, Ohio

Value City Arena -- Columbus, Ohio TV: Big Ten Network

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $23.75

The Buckeyes are a big 28.5-point favorite against the Bulldogs, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 28.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.