Who's Playing

Eastern Illinois @ Ohio State

Current Records: Eastern Illinois 0-3; Ohio State 2-0

What to Know

The Eastern Illinois Panthers' road trip will continue as they head to Value City Arena at 7 p.m. ET on Wednesday to face off against the Ohio State Buckeyes. OSU should still be feeling good after a big victory, while the Panthers will be looking to right the ship.

EIU ended up a good deal behind the Central Michigan Chippewas when they played on Sunday, losing 76-60.

Meanwhile, everything went OSU's way against the Charleston Southern Buccaneers this past Thursday as they made off with an 82-56 win. The margin was wide but not a surprise since the spread was 26.5 points in OSU's favor. They got double-digit scores from four players: forward Zed Key (17), forward Brice Sensabaugh (14), guard Sean McNeil (13), and forward Justice Sueing (11).

EIU is now 0-3 while the Buckeyes sit at 2-0. Two last-season offensive stats to keep an eye on: The Panthers have only been able to knock down 33.10% percent of their shots, which is the 351st lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. On the other hand, OSU enters the matchup with a 47.10% field goal percentage, good for 28th best in college basketball. We'll see if their 7.30% advantage translates to the new season.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Value City Arena -- Columbus, Ohio

Value City Arena -- Columbus, Ohio TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.