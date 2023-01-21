Who's Playing

Iowa @ Ohio State

Current Records: Iowa 12-6; Ohio State 10-8

What to Know

The Ohio State Buckeyes will be returning home after a two-game road trip. The Buckeyes and the Iowa Hawkeyes will face off in a Big Ten battle at 2 p.m. ET on Saturday at Value City Arena. Iowa will be strutting in after a win while OSU will be stumbling in from a defeat.

It was close but no cigar for OSU as they fell 63-60 to the Nebraska Cornhuskers on Wednesday. Forward Brice Sensabaugh (18 points) was the top scorer for OSU. That makes it three consecutive games in which Brice Sensabaugh has had at least ten rebounds.

Meanwhile, the Maryland Terrapins typically have all the answers at home, but on Sunday Iowa proved too difficult a challenge. The Hawkeyes strolled past the Terrapins with points to spare, taking the contest 81-67. Among those leading the charge for Iowa was guard Tony Perkins, who had 22 points. Perkins' performance made up for a slower matchup against the Michigan Wolverines last Thursday. Perkins' points were the most he has had all year.

The Buckeyes are now 10-8 while Iowa sits at 12-6. Two stats to keep an eye on: OSU is stumbling into the game with the 51st fewest takeaways in college basketball, having accrued only 11.6 on average. To make matters even worse for OSU, the Hawkeyes rank 10th in college basketball when it comes to turnovers per game, with only 10.1 on average.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday at 2 p.m. ET Where: Value City Arena -- Columbus, Ohio

Value City Arena -- Columbus, Ohio TV: FOX

FOX Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Ohio State and Iowa both have five wins in their last ten games.