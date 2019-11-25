Watch Ohio State vs. Kent State: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Monday's NCAAB game
How to watch Ohio State vs. Kent State basketball game
Who's Playing
No. 10 Ohio State (home) vs. Kent State (away)
Current Records: Ohio State 5-0; Kent State 5-0
What to Know
The Kent State Golden Flashes have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. They will take on the #10 Ohio State Buckeyes at 6:30 p.m. ET on Monday at St. John Arena. Each of these teams will be battling to keep their five-game winning streak alive.
Everything went Kent State's way against the Concord University Mountain Lions as they made off with an 89-59 victory.
Meanwhile, OSU simply couldn't be stopped, as they easily beat the PFW Mastodons 85-46.
The Golden Flashes are the clear underdogs, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. However, those who like betting on the underdog should be happy to hear that they are 2-0 against the spread when expected to lose.
Their wins lifted both teams to an identical 5-0. A couple offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Golden Flashes rank 27th in the league when it comes to points per game, with 83.4 on average. OSU has displayed some offensive firepower of their own as they enter the game with 49.60% field goal percentage, good for 23rd best in college basketball. We'll find out if either of these strengths ends up making the difference in the matchup.
How To Watch
- When: Monday at 6:30 p.m. ET
- Where: St. John Arena -- Columbus, Ohio
- TV: Big Ten Network
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $11.11
Odds
The Buckeyes are a big 17.5-point favorite against the Golden Flashes.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 17.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 135
Series History
This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.
