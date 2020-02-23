Watch Ohio State vs. Maryland: TV channel, live stream info, start time

Who's Playing

Maryland @ Ohio State

Current Records: Maryland 22-4; Ohio State 17-9

What to Know

The #7 Maryland Terrapins and the #25 Ohio State Buckeyes will face off in a Big Ten clash at 4 p.m. ET Sunday at Value City Arena. The Terrapins are coming into the game hot, having won nine in a row.

Maryland was able to grind out a solid victory over the Northwestern Wildcats last Tuesday, winning 76-67. It was another big night for Maryland's forward Jalen Smith, who posted a double-double on 22 points and 19 rebounds. Smith has posted a double-double in each of his past nine games.

Meanwhile, OSU came up short against the Iowa Hawkeyes this past Thursday, falling 85-76. The Buckeyes got double-digit scores from four players: forward E.J. Liddell (17), guard Duane Washington Jr. (15), guard CJ Walker (11), and forward Kaleb Wesson (10).

Maryland's win brought them up to 22-4 while OSU's defeat pulled them down to 17-9. Maryland is 19-2 after wins this year, and OSU is 4-4 after losses.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 4 p.m. ET

Sunday at 4 p.m. ET Where: Value City Arena -- Columbus, Ohio

Value City Arena -- Columbus, Ohio TV: CBS

CBS Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $6.00

Odds

The Buckeyes are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Terrapins, according to the latest college basketball odds.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 132

Series History

Maryland have won seven out of their last eight games against Ohio State.