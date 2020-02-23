Watch Ohio State vs. Maryland: TV channel, live stream info, start time

How to watch Ohio State vs. Maryland basketball game

Who's Playing

Maryland @ Ohio State

Current Records: Maryland 22-4; Ohio State 17-9

What to Know

The #7 Maryland Terrapins and the #25 Ohio State Buckeyes will face off in a Big Ten clash at 4 p.m. ET Sunday at Value City Arena. The Terrapins are coming into the game hot, having won nine in a row.

Maryland was able to grind out a solid victory over the Northwestern Wildcats last Tuesday, winning 76-67. It was another big night for Maryland's forward Jalen Smith, who posted a double-double on 22 points and 19 rebounds. Smith has posted a double-double in each of his past nine games.

Meanwhile, OSU came up short against the Iowa Hawkeyes this past Thursday, falling 85-76. The Buckeyes got double-digit scores from four players: forward E.J. Liddell (17), guard Duane Washington Jr. (15), guard CJ Walker (11), and forward Kaleb Wesson (10).

Maryland's win brought them up to 22-4 while OSU's defeat pulled them down to 17-9. Maryland is 19-2 after wins this year, and OSU is 4-4 after losses.

How To Watch

  • When: Sunday at 4 p.m. ET
  • Where: Value City Arena -- Columbus, Ohio
  • TV: CBS
  • Follow: CBS Sports App
  • Ticket Cost: $6.00

Odds

The Buckeyes are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Terrapins, according to the latest college basketball odds.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 132

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Maryland have won seven out of their last eight games against Ohio State.

  • Jan 07, 2020 - Maryland 67 vs. Ohio State 55
  • Feb 23, 2019 - Maryland 72 vs. Ohio State 62
  • Jan 18, 2019 - Maryland 75 vs. Ohio State 61
  • Jan 11, 2018 - Ohio State 91 vs. Maryland 69
  • Feb 11, 2017 - Maryland 86 vs. Ohio State 77
  • Jan 31, 2017 - Maryland 77 vs. Ohio State 71
  • Jan 31, 2016 - Maryland 66 vs. Ohio State 61
  • Jan 16, 2016 - Maryland 100 vs. Ohio State 65
Our Latest Stories