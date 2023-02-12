Who's Playing

Michigan State @ Ohio State

Current Records: Michigan State 15-9; Ohio State 11-13

What to Know

The Ohio State Buckeyes and the Michigan State Spartans are set to square off in a Big Ten matchup at 1 p.m. ET Feb. 12 at Value City Arena. MSU will be strutting in after a victory while the Buckeyes will be stumbling in from a defeat.

OSU was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap this past Thursday as they fell 69-63 to the Northwestern Wildcats. Despite the loss, OSU got a solid performance out of forward Justice Sueing, who had 19 points along with eight rebounds.

Meanwhile, even if it wasn't a dominant performance, MSU beat the Maryland Terrapins 63-58 last week. Forward Joey Hauser (20 points) was the top scorer for MSU.

The Buckeyes are the favorite in this one, with an expected 3.5-point margin of victory. Those sticking with them against the spread have guts, to put it politely, as the squad has let down bettors in their past five games.

OSU is now 11-13 while the Spartans sit at 15-9. A couple numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: OSU ranks 33rd in college basketball when it comes to turnovers per game, with only 11 on average. Less enviably, MSU is stumbling into the game with the 356th fewest takeaways in college basketball, having accrued only 9.7 on average. So the cards are definitely stacked against MSU.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET

Sunday at 1 p.m. ET Where: Value City Arena -- Columbus, Ohio

Value City Arena -- Columbus, Ohio TV: CBS

CBS Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $14.00

Odds

The Buckeyes are a 3.5-point favorite against the Spartans, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Michigan State have won nine out of their last 13 games against Ohio State.