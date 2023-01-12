Who's Playing

Minnesota @ Ohio State

Current Records: Minnesota 6-8; Ohio State 10-5

What to Know

The Minnesota Golden Gophers lost both of their matches to the Ohio State Buckeyes last season on scores of 64-75 and 45-70, so they're hoping to turn the tables this season. The Golden Gophers and OSU will face off in a Big Ten battle at 6:30 p.m. ET on Thursday at Value City Arena. Given that both teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this game.

It was close but no cigar for Minnesota as they fell 81-79 to the Nebraska Cornhuskers this past Saturday. A silver lining for Minnesota was the play of forward Dawson Garcia, who posted a double-double on 19 points and 15 rebounds.

Meanwhile, OSU came up short against the Maryland Terrapins on Sunday, falling 80-73. Forward Justice Sueing put forth a good effort for the losing side as he had 21 points along with five boards.

Minnesota is now 6-8 while the Buckeyes sit at 10-5. Two offensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The Golden Gophers are 10th worst in college basketball in points per game, with only 64.3 on average. OSU's offense has more to brag about, as they they enter the contest with a 48.90% field goal percentage, good for 18th best in college basketball.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 6:30 p.m. ET

Thursday at 6:30 p.m. ET Where: Value City Arena -- Columbus, Ohio

Value City Arena -- Columbus, Ohio TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Ohio State have won seven out of their last 11 games against Minnesota.