Who's Playing

Minnesota @ Ohio State

Current Records: Minnesota 12-10; Ohio State 15-6

What to Know

After two games on the road, the #18 Ohio State Buckeyes are heading back home. OSU and the Minnesota Golden Gophers will face off in a Big Ten battle at 8:30 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Value City Arena. The Buckeyes are out to keep their ten-game home win streak alive.

OSU had enough points to win and then some against the Michigan Wolverines this past Saturday, taking their game 68-57. Forward E.J. Liddell took over for OSU, finishing with 28 points (a whopping 41% of their total) along with five rebounds and three blocks.

Meanwhile, even if it wasn't a dominant performance, Minnesota beat the Penn State Nittany Lions 76-70 this past Saturday. Minnesota's guard Payton Willis did his thing and posted a double-double on 18 points and ten dimes in addition to six boards.

The Buckeyes are the favorite in this one, with an expected 12.5-point margin of victory. Those playing the odds have seen things go back and forth with OSU, who are 11-10 against the spread.

The wins brought OSU up to 15-6 and Minnesota to 12-10. OSU is 8-6 after wins this year, Minnesota 8-3.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 8:30 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 8:30 p.m. ET Where: Value City Arena -- Columbus, Ohio

Value City Arena -- Columbus, Ohio TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $6.00

Odds

The Buckeyes are a big 12.5-point favorite against the Golden Gophers, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 12.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Ohio State have won six out of their last ten games against Minnesota.

Jan 27, 2022 - Ohio State 75 vs. Minnesota 64

Mar 11, 2021 - Ohio State 79 vs. Minnesota 75

Jan 03, 2021 - Minnesota 77 vs. Ohio State 60

Jan 23, 2020 - Minnesota 62 vs. Ohio State 59

Dec 15, 2019 - Minnesota 84 vs. Ohio State 71

Dec 02, 2018 - Ohio State 79 vs. Minnesota 59

Jan 20, 2018 - Ohio State 67 vs. Minnesota 49

Jan 25, 2017 - Ohio State 78 vs. Minnesota 72

Jan 08, 2017 - Minnesota 78 vs. Ohio State 68

Dec 30, 2015 - Ohio State 78 vs. Minnesota 63

Injury Report for Ohio State

Justice Sueing: Out (Abdomen)

Meechie Johnson Jr.: Out (Undisclosed)

Seth Towns: Out for the Season (Back)

Injury Report for Minnesota