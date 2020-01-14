Watch Ohio State vs. Nebraska: TV channel, live stream info, start time
How to watch Ohio State vs. Nebraska basketball game
Who's Playing
Nebraska @ Ohio State
Current Records: Nebraska 7-9; Ohio State 11-5
What to Know
The #21 Ohio State Buckeyes are 4-1 against the Nebraska Cornhuskers since February of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Tuesday. OSU will be playing at home against Nebraska at 6:30 p.m. ET. The Buckeyes' scoring has been on the decline the past five games, which is obviously a trend Nebraska hopes will continue.
The matchup between the Buckeyes and the Indiana Hoosiers on Saturday was not a total blowout, but with the Buckeyes falling 66-54, it was darn close to turning into one. F Andre Wesson put forth a good effort for the losing side as he had 15 points along with seven rebounds.
Meanwhile, Nebraska was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Saturday as they fell 62-57 to the Northwestern Wildcats. G Dachon Burke Jr. had a pretty forgettable game, finishing with only seven points on 3-for-14 shooting in his 33 minutes on the court.
OSU is the favorite in this one, with an expected 17-point margin of victory. They have failed bettors playing the spread in their past four games, so buyers beware.
The losses put the Buckeyes at 11-5 and the Cornhuskers at 7-9. The Buckeyes are 1-3 after losses this year, the Cornhuskers 5-3.
How To Watch
- When: Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Value City Arena -- Columbus, Ohio
- TV: Fox Sports 1
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $6.00
Odds
The Buckeyes are a big 17-point favorite against the Cornhuskers, according to the latest college basketball odds.
Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Buckeyes as a 17.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: 140
Series History
Ohio State have won four out of their last five games against Nebraska.
- Jan 26, 2019 - Ohio State 70 vs. Nebraska 60
- Jan 22, 2018 - Ohio State 64 vs. Nebraska 59
- Feb 18, 2017 - Nebraska 58 vs. Ohio State 57
- Jan 18, 2017 - Ohio State 67 vs. Nebraska 66
- Feb 20, 2016 - Ohio State 65 vs. Nebraska 62
