Who's Playing

Northwestern @ Ohio State

Current Records: Northwestern 16-7; Ohio State 11-12

What to Know

The Northwestern Wildcats haven't won a contest against the Ohio State Buckeyes since Dec. 26 of 2020, but they'll be looking to end the drought Thursday. Northwestern and OSU will face off in a Big Ten battle at 8 p.m. ET at Value City Arena. The Wildcats will be strutting in after a win while OSU will be stumbling in from a loss.

Northwestern came out on top in a nail-biter against the Wisconsin Badgers on Sunday, sneaking past 54-52.

Meanwhile, OSU came up short against the Michigan Wolverines on Sunday, falling 77-69. A silver lining for the Buckeyes was the play of guard Bruce Thornton, who had 22 points.

Northwestern is expected to lose this next one by 5. However, those who like betting on the underdog should be happy to hear that they are 5-2 against the spread when expected to lose.

The Wildcats are now 16-7 while OSU sits at 11-12. Two stats to keep an eye on: Northwestern enters the matchup with only 10.3 turnovers per game on average, good for 14th best in college basketball. Less enviably, the Buckeyes are stumbling into the game with the 47th fewest takeaways in college basketball, having accrued only 11.3 on average.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 8 p.m. ET

Thursday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Value City Arena -- Columbus, Ohio

Value City Arena -- Columbus, Ohio TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $2.00

Odds

The Buckeyes are a 5-point favorite against the Wildcats, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Buckeyes as a 5.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Ohio State have won eight out of their last 11 games against Northwestern.