Who's Playing
Northwestern @ Ohio State
Current Records: Northwestern 16-7; Ohio State 11-12
What to Know
The Northwestern Wildcats haven't won a contest against the Ohio State Buckeyes since Dec. 26 of 2020, but they'll be looking to end the drought Thursday. Northwestern and OSU will face off in a Big Ten battle at 8 p.m. ET at Value City Arena. The Wildcats will be strutting in after a win while OSU will be stumbling in from a loss.
Northwestern came out on top in a nail-biter against the Wisconsin Badgers on Sunday, sneaking past 54-52.
Meanwhile, OSU came up short against the Michigan Wolverines on Sunday, falling 77-69. A silver lining for the Buckeyes was the play of guard Bruce Thornton, who had 22 points.
Northwestern is expected to lose this next one by 5. However, those who like betting on the underdog should be happy to hear that they are 5-2 against the spread when expected to lose.
The Wildcats are now 16-7 while OSU sits at 11-12. Two stats to keep an eye on: Northwestern enters the matchup with only 10.3 turnovers per game on average, good for 14th best in college basketball. Less enviably, the Buckeyes are stumbling into the game with the 47th fewest takeaways in college basketball, having accrued only 11.3 on average.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: Value City Arena -- Columbus, Ohio
- TV: Fox Sports 1
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $2.00
Odds
The Buckeyes are a 5-point favorite against the Wildcats, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Buckeyes as a 5.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
Ohio State have won eight out of their last 11 games against Northwestern.
- Jan 01, 2023 - Ohio State 73 vs. Northwestern 57
- Jan 09, 2022 - Ohio State 95 vs. Northwestern 87
- Jan 13, 2021 - Ohio State 81 vs. Northwestern 71
- Dec 26, 2020 - Northwestern 71 vs. Ohio State 70
- Jan 26, 2020 - Ohio State 71 vs. Northwestern 59
- Mar 06, 2019 - Northwestern 68 vs. Ohio State 50
- Feb 20, 2019 - Ohio State 63 vs. Northwestern 49
- Jan 17, 2018 - Ohio State 71 vs. Northwestern 65
- Jan 22, 2017 - Northwestern 74 vs. Ohio State 72
- Feb 09, 2016 - Ohio State 71 vs. Northwestern 63
- Jan 06, 2016 - Ohio State 65 vs. Northwestern 56