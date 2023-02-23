Who's Playing

Penn State @ Ohio State

Current Records: Penn State 16-11; Ohio State 11-16

What to Know

The Ohio State Buckeyes will be returning home after a two-game road trip. OSU and the Penn State Nittany Lions will face off in a Big Ten battle at 6:30 p.m. ET on Thursday at Value City Arena. The teams split their matchups last year, with the Buckeyes winning the first 61-56 at home and Penn State taking the second 71-68.

The oddsmakers predicted a rough game for OSU on Sunday, and boy were they were right. Things couldn't have gone much worse for them as they lost 82-55 to the Purdue Boilermakers. Ohio State's defeat came about despite a quality game from forward Brice Sensabaugh, who had 20 points in addition to five rebounds.

Meanwhile, Penn State beat the Minnesota Golden Gophers 76-69 this past Saturday. Guard Jalen Pickett had 32 points and eight assists along with nine boards, and this makes it back-to-back games in which he has scored at least 42% of Penn State's points.

The Buckeyes are now 11-16 while the Nittany Lions sit at 16-11. Two numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: OSU is stumbling into the matchup with the 38th fewest takeaways in college basketball, having accrued only 11.1 on average. Penn State has experienced some struggles of their own as they are 358th worst in college basketball in takeaways, with only 9.5 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 6:30 p.m. ET

Thursday at 6:30 p.m. ET Where: Value City Arena -- Columbus, Ohio

Value City Arena -- Columbus, Ohio TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Ohio State have won nine out of their last 14 games against Penn State.