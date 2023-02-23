Who's Playing
Penn State @ Ohio State
Current Records: Penn State 16-11; Ohio State 11-16
What to Know
The Ohio State Buckeyes will be returning home after a two-game road trip. OSU and the Penn State Nittany Lions will face off in a Big Ten battle at 6:30 p.m. ET on Thursday at Value City Arena. The teams split their matchups last year, with the Buckeyes winning the first 61-56 at home and Penn State taking the second 71-68.
The oddsmakers predicted a rough game for OSU on Sunday, and boy were they were right. Things couldn't have gone much worse for them as they lost 82-55 to the Purdue Boilermakers. Ohio State's defeat came about despite a quality game from forward Brice Sensabaugh, who had 20 points in addition to five rebounds.
Meanwhile, Penn State beat the Minnesota Golden Gophers 76-69 this past Saturday. Guard Jalen Pickett had 32 points and eight assists along with nine boards, and this makes it back-to-back games in which he has scored at least 42% of Penn State's points.
The Buckeyes are now 11-16 while the Nittany Lions sit at 16-11. Two numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: OSU is stumbling into the matchup with the 38th fewest takeaways in college basketball, having accrued only 11.1 on average. Penn State has experienced some struggles of their own as they are 358th worst in college basketball in takeaways, with only 9.5 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 6:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Value City Arena -- Columbus, Ohio
- TV: Fox Sports 1
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Ohio State have won nine out of their last 14 games against Penn State.
- Mar 10, 2022 - Penn State 71 vs. Ohio State 68
- Jan 16, 2022 - Ohio State 61 vs. Penn State 56
- Dec 05, 2021 - Ohio State 76 vs. Penn State 64
- Feb 18, 2021 - Ohio State 92 vs. Penn State 82
- Jan 27, 2021 - Ohio State 83 vs. Penn State 79
- Jan 18, 2020 - Penn State 90 vs. Ohio State 76
- Dec 07, 2019 - Ohio State 106 vs. Penn State 74
- Feb 07, 2019 - Ohio State 74 vs. Penn State 70
- Mar 02, 2018 - Penn State 69 vs. Ohio State 68
- Feb 15, 2018 - Penn State 79 vs. Ohio State 56
- Jan 25, 2018 - Penn State 82 vs. Ohio State 79
- Feb 28, 2017 - Ohio State 71 vs. Penn State 70
- Mar 10, 2016 - Ohio State 79 vs. Penn State 75
- Jan 25, 2016 - Ohio State 66 vs. Penn State 46