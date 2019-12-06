Watch Ohio State vs. Penn State: TV channel, live stream info, start time
How to watch Ohio State vs. Penn State basketball game
Who's Playing
No. 6 Ohio State (home) vs. Penn State (away)
Current Records: Ohio State 8-0; Penn State 7-1
What to Know
The #6 Ohio State Buckeyes will take on the Penn State Nittany Lions at noon ET on Saturday at Value City Arena. Both squads have been dominant on the court lately, so this should be a fun matchup that could go either way.
OSU made easy work of the North Carolina Tar Heels and carried off a 74-49 victory. The Buckeyes got double-digit scores from four players: G Duane Washington Jr. (18), F E.J. Liddell (12), F Kaleb Wesson (10), and G CJ Walker (10).
Meanwhile, Penn State entered their contest on Wednesday as the heavy favorite, and they fully lived up to expectations. In a sloppy game that saw the teams combine for 33 turnovers, they took down the Wake Forest Demon Deacons 76-54. G Myreon Jones and F Mike Watkins were among the main playmakers for Penn State as the former had 22 points and the latter had seven points along with 16 rebounds and five blocks. Watkins has now had at least four blocks in his past three games.
Their wins bumped OSU to 8-0 and Penn State to 7-1. A pair of offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Buckeyes rank 25th in the league when it comes to field goal percentage, with 48.30% on the season. The Nittany Lions have displayed some offensive firepower of their own as they come into the matchup boasting the 25th most points per game in the league at 80.6. We'll find out if either of these strengths ends up making the difference in the game.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET
- Where: Value City Arena -- Columbus, Ohio
- TV: Big Ten Network
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Ohio State have won four out of their last seven games against Penn State.
- Feb 07, 2019 - Ohio State 74 vs. Penn State 70
- Mar 02, 2018 - Penn State 69 vs. Ohio State 68
- Feb 15, 2018 - Penn State 79 vs. Ohio State 56
- Jan 25, 2018 - Penn State 82 vs. Ohio State 79
- Feb 28, 2017 - Ohio State 71 vs. Penn State 70
- Mar 10, 2016 - Ohio State 79 vs. Penn State 75
- Jan 25, 2016 - Ohio State 66 vs. Penn State 46
