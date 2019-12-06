Watch Ohio State vs. Penn State: TV channel, live stream info, start time

Who's Playing

No. 6 Ohio State (home) vs. Penn State (away)

Current Records: Ohio State 8-0; Penn State 7-1

What to Know

The #6 Ohio State Buckeyes will take on the Penn State Nittany Lions at noon ET on Saturday at Value City Arena. Both squads have been dominant on the court lately, so this should be a fun matchup that could go either way.

OSU made easy work of the North Carolina Tar Heels and carried off a 74-49 victory. The Buckeyes got double-digit scores from four players: G Duane Washington Jr. (18), F E.J. Liddell (12), F Kaleb Wesson (10), and G CJ Walker (10).

Meanwhile, Penn State entered their contest on Wednesday as the heavy favorite, and they fully lived up to expectations. In a sloppy game that saw the teams combine for 33 turnovers, they took down the Wake Forest Demon Deacons 76-54. G Myreon Jones and F Mike Watkins were among the main playmakers for Penn State as the former had 22 points and the latter had seven points along with 16 rebounds and five blocks. Watkins has now had at least four blocks in his past three games.

Their wins bumped OSU to 8-0 and Penn State to 7-1. A pair of offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Buckeyes rank 25th in the league when it comes to field goal percentage, with 48.30% on the season. The Nittany Lions have displayed some offensive firepower of their own as they come into the matchup boasting the 25th most points per game in the league at 80.6. We'll find out if either of these strengths ends up making the difference in the game.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET

Saturday at 12 p.m. ET Where: Value City Arena -- Columbus, Ohio

Value City Arena -- Columbus, Ohio TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Ohio State have won four out of their last seven games against Penn State.