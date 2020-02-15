Watch Ohio State vs. Purdue: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's NCAAB game
How to watch Ohio State vs. Purdue basketball game
Who's Playing
Purdue @ Ohio State
Current Records: Purdue 14-11; Ohio State 16-8
What to Know
The Purdue Boilermakers and the Ohio State Buckeyes will face off in a Big Ten clash at noon ET Saturday at Value City Arena. Coming off of a loss in a game they were expected to win, the Boilermakers now face the more daunting task of proving themselves against unfavorable odds.
Purdue ended up a good deal behind the Penn State Nittany Lions when they played on Tuesday, losing 88-76. Despite the loss, Purdue had strong showings from guard Jahaad Proctor, who had 15 points, and forward Trevion Williams, who dropped a double-double on 17 points and ten rebounds.
Meanwhile, OSU didn't have too much breathing room in their matchup with the Rutgers Scarlet Knights on Wednesday, but they still walked away with a 72-66 victory. The Buckeyes got double-digit scores from four players: forward Kaleb Wesson (16), forward Andre Wesson (13), guard Luther Muhammad (10), and guard Duane Washington Jr. (10).
Purdue is now 14-11 while OSU sits at 16-8. A pair of defensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Purdue ranks 16th in college basketball when it comes to points allowed per game, with only 61.8 on average. As for OSU, they have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 38.50%, which places them 12th in college basketball. We'll find out if either of these strengths ends up making the difference in the game.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET
- Where: Value City Arena -- Columbus, Ohio
- TV: FOX
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $6.00
Odds
The Buckeyes are a solid 5.5-point favorite against the Boilermakers, according to the latest college basketball odds.
Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Buckeyes as a 5-point favorite.
Over/Under: 128
Series History
Purdue have won four out of their last five games against Ohio State.
- Mar 02, 2019 - Purdue 86 vs. Ohio State 51
- Jan 23, 2019 - Purdue 79 vs. Ohio State 67
- Feb 07, 2018 - Ohio State 64 vs. Purdue 63
- Jan 05, 2017 - Purdue 76 vs. Ohio State 75
- Jan 21, 2016 - Purdue 75 vs. Ohio State 64
