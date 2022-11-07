Who's Playing

Robert Morris @ Ohio State

What to Know

The Robert Morris Colonials and the Ohio State Buckeyes will face off at 7 p.m. ET November 7th at Value City Arena to kick off their 2022 seasons. Returning after a rocky 8-24 season, Robert Morris is aiming to prove that the past does not define them. OSU was 20-12 last year and made it as far as the second round of the NCAA tournament before being knocked out by the Villanova Wildcats 71-61.

A couple last-season stats to keep an eye on: The Colonials ranked 39th worst with respect to turnovers per game last year, where the squad accrued 14.3 on average (bottom 89%). The Buckeyes experienced some struggles of their own as they were ninth worst when it came to takeaways last season, with the team coming up with only 10.2 on average. So maybe these sore spots will just cancel each other out if things haven't changed too much in the offseason.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 7 p.m. ET

Monday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Value City Arena -- Columbus, Ohio

Value City Arena -- Columbus, Ohio TV: BTN Plus

BTN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Ohio State won the only game these two teams have played in the last eight years.