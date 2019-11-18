Watch Ohio State vs. Stetson: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Monday's NCAAB game

Who's Playing

Ohio State (home) vs. Stetson (away)

Current Records: Ohio State 3-0; Stetson 2-1

Last Season Records: Ohio State 19-14; Stetson 7-24

What to Know

The Ohio State Buckeyes will take on the Stetson Hatters at 8:30 p.m. ET on Monday at Value City Arena. Ohio State is coming into the game hot, not having lost a game yet.

Everything went Ohio State's way against the Villanova Wildcats as they made off with a 76-51 win. The oddsmakers were on Ohio State's side, but they didn't give the team enough credit as the margin was unexpectedly wide.

Meanwhile, Stetson found themselves the reluctant recipients of an unpleasant 79-55 punch to the gut against the PFW Mastodons.

Ohio State's victory lifted them to 3-0 while Stetson's loss dropped them down to 2-1. We'll see if the Buckeyes can repeat their recent success or if Stetson bounces back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 8:30 p.m. ET

Monday at 8:30 p.m. ET Where: Value City Arena -- Columbus, Ohio

Value City Arena -- Columbus, Ohio TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $6.00

Odds

The Buckeyes are a big 29.5-point favorite against the Hatters.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 29.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 130

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.