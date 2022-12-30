Who's Playing
Chicago State @ Ohio
Current Records: Chicago State 3-13; Ohio 7-5
What to Know
The Ohio Bobcats will finish 2022 at home by hosting the Chicago State Cougars at 7 p.m. ET on Friday at Convocation Center. Ohio will be strutting in after a win while Chicago State will be stumbling in from a loss.
The stars were brightly shining for the Bobcats in a 95-76 victory over the Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens last week.
Meanwhile, the Cougars came up short against the Ball State Cardinals on Wednesday, falling 70-63.
Ohio is now 7-5 while Chicago State sits at 3-13. Ohio is 3-3 after wins this season, and Chicago State is 2-10 after losses.
How To Watch
- When: Friday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Convocation Center -- Athens, Ohio
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Ohio won the only game these two teams have played in the last eight years.
- Nov 25, 2020 - Ohio 84 vs. Chicago State 61