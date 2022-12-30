Who's Playing

Chicago State @ Ohio

Current Records: Chicago State 3-13; Ohio 7-5

What to Know

The Ohio Bobcats will finish 2022 at home by hosting the Chicago State Cougars at 7 p.m. ET on Friday at Convocation Center. Ohio will be strutting in after a win while Chicago State will be stumbling in from a loss.

The stars were brightly shining for the Bobcats in a 95-76 victory over the Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens last week.

Meanwhile, the Cougars came up short against the Ball State Cardinals on Wednesday, falling 70-63.

Ohio is now 7-5 while Chicago State sits at 3-13. Ohio is 3-3 after wins this season, and Chicago State is 2-10 after losses.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 7 p.m. ET

Friday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Convocation Center -- Athens, Ohio

Convocation Center -- Athens, Ohio

Series History

Ohio won the only game these two teams have played in the last eight years.