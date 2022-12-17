Who's Playing

Stetson @ Ohio

Current Records: Stetson 5-4; Ohio 5-5

What to Know

The Stetson Hatters are staying on the road on Saturday to face off against the Ohio Bobcats at 2 p.m. ET Dec. 17 at Convocation Center. If the game is anything like their last meeting in last December, where Ohio won 55-45, we could be in for a big score.

The Hatters were within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Wednesday as they fell 65-60 to the College of Charleston Cougars.

Meanwhile, there's no need to mince words: Ohio lost to the Florida Gators on Wednesday, and they lost bad. The score wound up at 82-48. AJ Brown (14 points) and forward Dwight Wilson III (13 points) were the top scorers for the Bobcats.

The losses put Stetson at 5-4 and Ohio at 5-5. Stetson is 2-1 after losses this year, Ohio 3-1.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday at 2 p.m. ET Where: Convocation Center -- Athens, Ohio

Convocation Center -- Athens, Ohio Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Ohio won the only game these two teams have played in the last eight years.