Halftime Report

Kansas is on the road but looking no worse for wear. They have a bit of a cushion as they currently lead Okla. State 48-33.

If Kansas keeps playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 15-2 in no time. On the other hand, Okla. State will have to make due with an 8-9 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

Kansas Jayhawks @ Okla. State Cowboys

Current Records: Kansas 14-2, Okla. State 8-8

How To Watch

What to Know

Kansas is 9-1 against Okla. State since February of 2019, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Tuesday. Both teams will face off in a Big 12 battle at 9:00 p.m. ET at Gallagher-Iba Arena. Despite being away, Kansas is looking at a 6.5-point advantage in the spread.

Last Saturday, the Jayhawks were able to grind out a solid victory over the Sooners, taking the game 78-66.

Kansas got their win on the backs of several key players, but it was Hunter Dickinson out in front who dropped a double-double on 24 points and 14 rebounds. Dickinson set a new season high mark in blocks with five. Kevin McCullar Jr. was another key contributor, scoring 21 points.

Meanwhile, Okla. State's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Saturday after their third straight loss. Things couldn't have gone much worse for them as they lost 66-42 to the Cyclones. The result shouldn't come as a shock considering that's the fewest points Okla. State has scored all season.

The Jayhawks' victory was their 14th straight at home dating back to last season, which pushed their record up to 14-2. Those good results were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 81.6 points per game. As for the Cowboys, their loss dropped their record down to 8-8.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Kansas have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 38.5 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Okla. State struggles in that department as they've been averaging 36.8 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Kansas beat Okla. State 87-76 in their previous meeting back in February of 2023. Will Kansas repeat their success, or does Okla. State have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Kansas is a solid 6.5-point favorite against Okla. State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 6.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 138.5 points.

Series History

Kansas has won 9 out of their last 10 games against Okla. State.