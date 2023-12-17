Who's Playing

Oral Roberts Golden Eagles @ Okla. State Cowboys

Current Records: Oral Roberts 4-5, Okla. State 4-5

Okla. State is 4-0 against Oral Roberts since November of 2017, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Sunday. The Okla. State Cowboys will be home for the holidays to greet the Oral Roberts Golden Eagles at 5:00 p.m. ET at Gallagher-Iba Arena. Coming in fresh off a victory as the underdog, Okla. State will stroll into this one as the favorite.

Winning is just a little bit easier when you work as a team to rack up 11 more assists than your opponent, a fact Okla. State proved on Sunday. They enjoyed a cozy 72-57 victory over the Golden Hurricane.

Okla. State relied on the efforts of Quion Williams, who scored 12 points along with seven rebounds and three steals, and Javon Small, who scored 18 points along with six rebounds. As a matter of fact, that's the most points Williams has scored all season.

Meanwhile, the Golden Eagles came up short against the Red Raiders on Tuesday and fell 82-76.

Despite the defeat, Oral Roberts had strong showings from Kareem Thompson, who scored 21 points along with six assists and five rebounds, and Jailen Bedford, who went 6 for 8 from beyond the arc en route to 26 points and 1 assists. Those 26 points set a new season-high mark for him.

The Cowboys' win bumped their record up to 4-5. As for the Golden Eagles, their defeat was their fifth straight on the road, which bumped their record down to 4-5.

Keep an eye on the arc in Sunday's game: Okla. State have made nailing deep shots look easy this year this season, having averaged 8.7 threes per game. However, it's not like Oral Roberts struggles in that department as they've been averaging 10.8 threes per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Okla. State barely slipped by Oral Roberts when the teams last played back in November of 2021, winning 78-77. Will Okla. State repeat their success, or does Oral Roberts have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Okla. State is a big 7.5-point favorite against Oral Roberts, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 7.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 144 points.

Okla. State has won all of the games they've played against Oral Roberts in the last 6 years.