Who's Playing

St. Thomas Tommies @ Okla. State Cowboys

Current Records: St. Thomas 2-0, Okla. State 1-0

How To Watch

When: Sunday, November 10, 2024 at 3 p.m. ET

Where: Gallagher-Iba Arena -- Stillwater, Oklahoma

Gallagher-Iba Arena -- Stillwater, Oklahoma TV: ESPN Plus

Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The St. Thomas Tommies are taking a road trip to face off against the Okla. State Cowboys at 3:00 p.m. ET on Sunday at Gallagher-Iba Arena. Expect the scorekeeper to be kept busy: if their previous games are any indication, both will really light up the scoreboard.

On Friday, St. Thomas beat Green Bay 90-76. The win made it back-to-back victories for the Tommies.

Meanwhile, Okla. State gave their fans exactly what they wanted out of a home opener on Monday. They walked away with an 89-76 victory over Green Bay. The win was some much needed relief for the Cowboys as it spelled an end to their six-game losing streak dating back to last season.

Bryce Thompson and Abou Ousmane were among the main playmakers for Okla. State as the former went 9 for 13 en route to 22 points plus five rebounds and two steals and the latter posted 16 points plus eight rebounds. What's more, Thompson also posted a 80% three-point shooting accuracy, which is the highest he's posted since back in November of 2023.

Okla. State smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 19 offensive rebounds. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as Green Bay only pulled down three.