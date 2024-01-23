Who's Playing

TCU Horned Frogs @ Okla. State Cowboys

Current Records: TCU 13-5, Okla. State 8-10

How To Watch

What to Know

We've got another exciting Big 12 matchup on schedule as the TCU Horned Frogs and the Okla. State Cowboys are set to tip at 9:00 p.m. ET on January 23rd at Gallagher-Iba Arena. TCU has insisted on making their lastthree contests complete nail-biters, turning in a record of 1-2 during that stretch of close contests.

The point spread may have favored TCU last Saturday, but the final result did not. They were just a bucket shy of victory and fell 73-72 to the Cyclones. The defeat unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for TCU in their matchups with Iowa State: they've now lost four in a row.

The loss doesn't tell the whole story though, as several players had good games. One of the most active was Trevian Tennyson, who scored 19 points. He continues to roll, besting his previous point total in each of the last three games he's played.

Meanwhile, Okla. State's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Saturday after their fifth straight loss. They fell to the Wildcats 70-66.

Like TCU, Okla. State lost despite seeing results from several players. Eric Dailey Jr. led the charge by scoring 15 points. The team also got some help courtesy of Javon Small, who scored 11 points along with eight rebounds and five assists.

The Horned Frogs' defeat ended a ten-game streak of wins at home dating back to last season and dropped them to 13-5. As for the Cowboys, they bumped their record down to 8-10 with that defeat, which was their fourth straight on the road.

Looking ahead to Tuesday, TCU is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 4.5 points.

TCU took their victory against Okla. State in their previous matchup back in February of 2023 by a conclusive 100-75. With TCU ahead 47-27 at the half, the game was all but over already.

Odds

TCU is a 4.5-point favorite against Okla. State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 4.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 144.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

TCU has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Okla. State.