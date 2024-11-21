Who's Playing

East Texas A&M Lions @ Oklahoma Sooners

Current Records: East Texas A&M 1-4, Oklahoma 3-0

When: Thursday, November 21, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET

Thursday, November 21, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET Where: Lloyd Noble Center -- Norman, Oklahoma

What to Know

The East Texas A&M Lions are taking a road trip to face off against the Oklahoma Sooners at 8:00 p.m. ET on Thursday at Lloyd Noble Center. The Lions are no doubt hoping to put an end to a four-game streak of away losses.

East Texas A&M will head into Tuesday's matchup out to bounce back: they won a close one the last time they played, but unfortunately they suffered a serious change of fortune on Tuesday. They took a serious blow against UConn, falling 81-46. The contest marked the Lions' lowest-scoring game so far this season.

East Texas A&M's defeat shouldn't obscure the performances of Camerin James, who went 7 for 13 en route to 18 points plus two steals, and KC Ugwuakazi, who posted seven points in addition to five rebounds. The dominant performance also gave Ugwuakazi a new career-high in offensive rebounds (five).

Perhaps unsurprisingly given the score, East Texas A&M struggled to work together and finished the game with only four assists. They were dismantled by their opponents in that department as UConn racked up 18.

Meanwhile, Oklahoma entered their tilt with Stetson on Saturday with two consecutive wins but they'll enter their next game with three. They were the clear victor by an 85-64 margin over the Hatters. The margin was wide but not a surprise since the spread was 26.5 in the Sooners' favor.

Kobe Elvis was the offensive standout of the match as he went 9 for 15 en route to 24 points plus six assists and three steals. The team also got some help courtesy of Jalon Moore, who went 9 for 14 en route to 21 points plus five rebounds.

East Texas A&M's loss dropped their record down to 1-4. As for Oklahoma, their victory bumped their record up to 3-0.