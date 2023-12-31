Who's Playing

Monmouth Hawks @ Oklahoma Sooners

Current Records: Monmouth 7-5, Oklahoma 11-1

How To Watch

When: Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 3 p.m. ET

Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 3 p.m. ET Where: Lloyd Noble Center -- Norman, Oklahoma

Lloyd Noble Center -- Norman, Oklahoma TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

Monmouth has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They will square off against the Oklahoma Sooners at 3:00 p.m. ET on Sunday at Lloyd Noble Center. Both teams come into the contest bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Last Thursday, the Hawks beat the Jaspers by the very same score they won with last week: 77-71.

Meanwhile, the Sooners didn't have too much trouble with the Bears at home on Thursday as they won 88-72.

Oklahoma can attribute much of their success to Javian McCollum, who scored 23 points. Those 23 points set a new season-high mark for him. Another player making a difference was Jalon Moore, who scored 12 points along with nine rebounds.

The Hawks' win was their fourth straight at home, which pushed their record up to 7-5. Those victories were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 79.0 points per game. As for the Sooners, their win bumped their record up to 11-1.