Who's Playing

Okla. State Cowboys @ Oklahoma Sooners

Current Records: Okla. State 10-13, Oklahoma 17-6

How To Watch

When: Saturday, February 10, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Saturday, February 10, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Lloyd Noble Center -- Norman, Oklahoma

Lloyd Noble Center -- Norman, Oklahoma TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

We've got another exciting Big 12 matchup on schedule as the Okla. State Cowboys and the Oklahoma Sooners are set to tip at 7:00 p.m. ET on February 10th at Lloyd Noble Center. Okla. State is no doubt hoping to put an end to a six-game streak of away losses.

On Tuesday, the Cowboys lost to the Cougars on the road by a decisive 79-63 margin.

Despite the loss, Okla. State got a solid performance out of Javon Small, who scored 18 points along with five rebounds.

Meanwhile, Oklahoma's game on Tuesday was all tied up 34-34 at the half, but luckily for them it didn't stay that way. They strolled past the Cougars with points to spare, taking the game 82-66.

Oklahoma's victory was a true team effort, with many players turning in solid performances. Perhaps the best among them was Milos Uzan, who scored 16 points along with five rebounds. Uzan didn't help Oklahoma's cause all that much against the Knights on Saturday but the same can't be said for this game. The team also got some help courtesy of Javian McCollum, who scored 20 points.

The Cowboys have not been sharp recently as the team's lost eight of their last ten games, which put a noticeable dent in their 10-13 record this season. As for the Sooners, their victory bumped their record up to 17-6.

Okla. State beat the Sooners 57-49 in their previous meeting back in March of 2023. Will Okla. State repeat their success, or do the Sooners have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Okla. State has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Oklahoma.