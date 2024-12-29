Who's Playing

Prairie View Panthers @ Oklahoma Sooners

Current Records: Prairie View 1-11, Oklahoma 12-0

How To Watch

When: Sunday, December 29, 2024 at 2 p.m. ET

Where: Lloyd Noble Center -- Norman, Oklahoma

TV: ESPN Plus

Follow: CBS Sports App

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The Prairie View Panthers' road trip will continue as they head out to face the Oklahoma Sooners at 2:00 p.m. ET on Sunday at Lloyd Noble Center. The Panthers are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 76.8 points per game this season.

Prairie View is headed into this one after the oddsmakers set last week's over/under low at 156, but even that wound up being too high. They took a hard 64-46 fall against Rice on Sunday. The match marked the Panthers' lowest-scoring game so far this season.

Despite the loss, Prairie View had strong showings from Nick Anderson, who dropped a double-double on 18 points and ten rebounds, and Braelon Bush, who scored five points.

Perhaps unsurprisingly given the score, Prairie View struggled to work together and finished the game with only eight assists. That's the fewest assists they've posted since back in February.

Meanwhile, Oklahoma put another one in the bag on Sunday to keep their perfect season alive. Everything went their way against Cent. Arkansas as Oklahoma made off with an 89-66 win. The Sooners have made a habit of sweeping their opponents off the court, having now won four matchups by 21 points or more this season.

Among those leading the charge was Duke Miles, who went 11 for 17 en route to 29 points plus two steals. He continues to roll, besting his previous point total in each of the last three games he's played. Another player making a difference was Jalon Moore, who went 7 for 13 en route to 17 points plus five rebounds and two steals.

Prairie View's defeat was their 14th straight on the road dating back to last season, which dropped their record down to 1-11. As for Oklahoma, their victory bumped their record up to 12-0.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as both are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. Prairie View hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 76.8 points per game. However, it's not like Oklahoma struggles in that department as they've been averaging 82.6. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.