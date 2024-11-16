Who's Playing

Stetson Hatters @ Oklahoma Sooners

Current Records: Stetson 1-1, Oklahoma 1-0

When: Saturday, November 16, 2024 at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday, November 16, 2024 at 2 p.m. ET Where: Lloyd Noble Center -- Norman, Oklahoma

Lloyd Noble Center -- Norman, Oklahoma TV: ESPN Plus

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The Stetson Hatters are taking a road trip to face off against the Oklahoma Sooners at 2:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Lloyd Noble Center.

Stetson will head into Monday's matchup ready to turn things around: they lost a close one when they played on Thursday but unfortunately for them the defeat they were handed on Monday was a bit more commanding. They wound up on the wrong side of a painful 74-52 walloping at the hands of The Citadel. The loss unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for the Hatters in their matchups with the Bulldogs: they've now lost three in a row.

Perhaps unsurprisingly given the score, Stetson struggled to work together and finished the game with only five assists. They were demolished by their opponents in that department as The Citadel racked up 16.

Meanwhile, Oklahoma didn't have too much trouble with Northwestern State on Monday as they won 73-57.

Jalon Moore was the offensive standout of the game as he scored 23 points along with seven rebounds.

Stetson's defeat dropped their record down to 1-1. As for Oklahoma, they now have a winning record of 1-0.

Rebounding is likely to be a big factor in this contest: Stetson has been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 40 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Oklahoma struggles in that department as they've been averaging 37.5. With both teams battling to corral missed shots, we'll see if one team can grab an edge.