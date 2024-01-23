Who's Playing

Texas Longhorns @ Oklahoma Sooners

Current Records: Texas 13-5, Oklahoma 15-3

How To Watch

What to Know

Texas has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. The Texas Longhorns and the Oklahoma Sooners will face off in a Big 12 battle at 7:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Lloyd Noble Center. Both teams come into the matchup bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Even though Texas has not done well against Baylor recently (they were 2-8 in their previous ten matchups), they didn't let the past get in their way on Saturday. Not to be outdone by the Bears, the Longhorns got past the Bears on a last-second layup. Having forecasted a close victory for Texas, the oddsmakers were right on the money.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead Texas to victory, but perhaps none more so than Dylan Disu, who scored 19 points. Tyrese Hunter was another key contributor, scoring 21 points.

Cincinnati typically has all the answers at home, but on Saturday Oklahoma proved too difficult a challenge. They secured a 69-65 W over the Bearcats. The score was all tied up 31-31 at the break, but Oklahoma was the better team in the second half.

Oklahoma's victory was a true team effort, with many players turning in solid performances. Perhaps the best among them was Otega Oweh, who scored 14 points. Another player making a difference was Javian McCollum, who scored 16 points along with six rebounds.

The Longhorns' victory bumped their record up to 13-5. As for the Sooners, the win makes it two in a row for them and bumps their season record up to 15-3.

Tuesday's contest is shaping up to be a masterclass in shooting: Texas just can't miss this season, having made 48.6% of their shots per game. However, it's not like Oklahoma struggles in that department as they've made 48.5% of their shots per game this season. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Texas is hoping to beat the odds on Tuesday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. Against the spread, they have been a house darling this year with a chancy 6-12 ATS record.

Odds

Oklahoma is a 4.5-point favorite against Texas, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Sooners as a 3.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 143.5 points.

Series History

Texas has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Oklahoma.