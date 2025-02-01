Who's Playing

Vanderbilt Commodores @ Oklahoma Sooners

Current Records: Vanderbilt 16-4, Oklahoma 15-5

How To Watch

When: Saturday, February 1, 2025 at 3:30 p.m. ET

Saturday, February 1, 2025 at 3:30 p.m. ET Where: Lloyd Noble Center -- Norman, Oklahoma

Lloyd Noble Center -- Norman, Oklahoma TV: SEC Network

SEC Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming:

What to Know

After two games on the road, Oklahoma is heading back home. They and the Vanderbilt Commodores will face off in an SEC battle at 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Lloyd Noble Center. The Sooners are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 79.4 points per game this season.

On Tuesday, Oklahoma came up short against Texas A&M and fell 75-68.

Despite their loss, Oklahoma saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Jalon Moore, who went 6 for 8 en route to 22 points plus two blocks, was perhaps the best of all. What's more, Moore also racked up two assists, the most he's had since back in November of 2024. Brycen Goodine was another key player, going 7 for 12 en route to 24 points.

Oklahoma struggled to get the ball back on offense and finished the game with only two offensive rebounds. That's the fewest offensive rebounds they've posted since back in February of 2024.

Meanwhile, Vanderbilt hadn't done well against Kentucky recently (they were 2-8 in their previous ten matchups), but they didn't let the past get in their way on Saturday. Vanderbilt came out on top against Kentucky by a score of 74-69.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead Vanderbilt to victory, but perhaps none more so than Devin McGlockton, who went 6 for 10 en route to 14 points plus six rebounds and two steals. The team also got some help courtesy of Jason Edwards, who went 6 for 11 en route to 18 points.

Oklahoma's defeat dropped their record down to 15-5. As for Vanderbilt, they pushed their record up to 16-4 with the win, which was their third straight at home.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as the two teams are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. Oklahoma hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 79.4 points per game. However, it's not like Vanderbilt struggles in that department as they've been averaging 81.9. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

Everything came up roses for Oklahoma against Vanderbilt in their previous meeting back in January of 2019, as the team secured an 86-55 victory. Will Oklahoma repeat their success, or does Vanderbilt have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Oklahoma won the only game these two teams have played in the last 6 years.