West Virginia Mountaineers @ Oklahoma Sooners

Current Records: West Virginia 6-10, Oklahoma 13-3

When: Wednesday, January 17, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET

Wednesday, January 17, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET Where: Lloyd Noble Center -- Norman, Oklahoma

Lloyd Noble Center -- Norman, Oklahoma TV: ESPN Plus

Oklahoma is 8-2 against West Virginia since March of 2019, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Wednesday. Both teams will face off in a Big 12 battle at 8:00 p.m. ET at Lloyd Noble Center. Oklahoma will be looking to keep their 11-game home win streak (dating back to last season) alive.

On Saturday, the Sooners came up short against the Jayhawks and fell 78-66. The result shouldn't come as a shock considering that's the fewest points Oklahoma has scored all season.

Meanwhile, West Virginia's three-game losing streak finally came to an end on Saturday. They had just enough and edged the Longhorns out 76-73.

Patrick Suemnick was the offensive standout of the game as he scored 16 points along with six rebounds. As a matter of fact, that's the most points he has scored all season. RaeQuan Battle was another key contributor, scoring 14 points.

The Sooners' defeat dropped their record down to 13-3. As for the Mountaineers, their win bumped their record up to 6-10.

This contest is shaping up to be a blowout: Oklahoma just can't miss this season, having made 48.9% of their shots per game. It's a different story for West Virginia, though, as they've only made 40.8% of their shots per game this season. Given Oklahoma's sizeable advantage in that area, West Virginia will need to find a way to close that gap.

Oklahoma took a serious blow against West Virginia in their previous meeting back in February of 2023, falling 93-61. The match was pretty much over by halftime, at which point Oklahoma was down 56-30.

Series History

Oklahoma has won 8 out of their last 10 games against West Virginia.