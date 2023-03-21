Who's Playing

North Texas @ Oklahoma State

Regular Season Records: North Texas 28-7; Oklahoma State 20-15

What to Know

After a two-game homestand, the North Texas Mean Green will be on the road. They and the Oklahoma State Cowboys are set to clash at 7 p.m. ET March 21 at Gallagher-Iba Arena in the third round of the NIT.

The Mean Green earned some more postseason success in their contest on Sunday. They took their matchup against the Sam Houston Bearkats by a conclusive 75-55 score. North Texas got double-digit scores from four players: guard Tylor Perry (23), guard Rubin Jones (17), guard Kai Huntsberry (11), and guard Aaron Scott (10). Jones had some trouble finding his footing against the Alcorn State Braves last week, so this was a step in the right direction.

Meanwhile, the Cowboys didn't have too much trouble with the Eastern Washington Eagles at home on Sunday as they won 71-60. The top scorer for Oklahoma State was guard Bryce Thompson (22 points).

Two defensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: North Texas enters the game with only 55.6 points allowed per game on average, which is the best in college basketball. As for Oklahoma State, they have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 39.60%, which places them 11th in college basketball.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Gallagher-Iba Arena -- Stillwater, Oklahoma

Gallagher-Iba Arena -- Stillwater, Oklahoma TV: ESPN

ESPN Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last eight years.