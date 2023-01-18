Who's Playing
Oklahoma @ Oklahoma State
Current Records: Oklahoma 11-6; Oklahoma State 9-8
What to Know
After two games on the road, the Oklahoma State Cowboys are heading back home. Oklahoma State and the Oklahoma Sooners will face off in a Big 12 battle at 9 p.m. ET Wednesday at Gallagher-Iba Arena. The teams split their matchups last year, with the Cowboys winning the first 64-55 at home and Oklahoma taking the second 66-62.
The contest between Oklahoma State and the Baylor Bears this past Saturday was not a total blowout, but with Oklahoma State falling 74-58 on the road, it was darn close to turning into one. Despite the loss, Oklahoma State got a solid performance out of guard Caleb Asberry, who had 14 points along with seven rebounds.
Meanwhile, the West Virginia Mountaineers typically have all the answers at home, but this past Saturday the Sooners proved too difficult a challenge. Oklahoma escaped with a win by the margin of a single free throw, 77-76. Guard Grant Sherfield and forward Jalen Hill were among the main playmakers for Oklahoma as the former had 22 points and five assists and the latter had 14 points in addition to six boards.
Barring any buzzer beaters, Oklahoma State is expected to win a tight contest. Those sticking with them against the spread have guts, to put it politely, as the squad has let down bettors in their past three games.
Oklahoma State is now 9-8 while Oklahoma sits at 11-6. A couple stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Cowboys have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 36.90%, which places them third in college basketball. But the Sooners rank 13th in college basketball when it comes to field goal percentage, with 49.40% on the season. These opposing strengths should make for an exciting matchup.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET
- Where: Gallagher-Iba Arena -- Stillwater, Oklahoma
- TV: ESPN University
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $25.00
Odds
The Cowboys are a 3-point favorite against the Sooners, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -112
Series History
Oklahoma State have won eight out of their last 15 games against Oklahoma.
- Feb 26, 2022 - Oklahoma 66 vs. Oklahoma State 62
- Feb 05, 2022 - Oklahoma State 64 vs. Oklahoma 55
- Mar 01, 2021 - Oklahoma State 79 vs. Oklahoma 75
- Feb 27, 2021 - Oklahoma State 94 vs. Oklahoma 90
- Feb 22, 2020 - Oklahoma State 83 vs. Oklahoma 66
- Feb 01, 2020 - Oklahoma 82 vs. Oklahoma State 69
- Jan 23, 2019 - Oklahoma 70 vs. Oklahoma State 61
- Jan 05, 2019 - Oklahoma 74 vs. Oklahoma State 64
- Mar 07, 2018 - Oklahoma State 71 vs. Oklahoma 60
- Jan 20, 2018 - Oklahoma State 83 vs. Oklahoma 81
- Jan 03, 2018 - Oklahoma 109 vs. Oklahoma State 89
- Feb 18, 2017 - Oklahoma State 96 vs. Oklahoma 92
- Jan 30, 2017 - Oklahoma State 68 vs. Oklahoma 66
- Feb 24, 2016 - Oklahoma 71 vs. Oklahoma State 49
- Jan 13, 2016 - Oklahoma 74 vs. Oklahoma State 72