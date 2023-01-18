Who's Playing

Oklahoma @ Oklahoma State

Current Records: Oklahoma 11-6; Oklahoma State 9-8

What to Know

After two games on the road, the Oklahoma State Cowboys are heading back home. Oklahoma State and the Oklahoma Sooners will face off in a Big 12 battle at 9 p.m. ET Wednesday at Gallagher-Iba Arena. The teams split their matchups last year, with the Cowboys winning the first 64-55 at home and Oklahoma taking the second 66-62.

The contest between Oklahoma State and the Baylor Bears this past Saturday was not a total blowout, but with Oklahoma State falling 74-58 on the road, it was darn close to turning into one. Despite the loss, Oklahoma State got a solid performance out of guard Caleb Asberry, who had 14 points along with seven rebounds.

Meanwhile, the West Virginia Mountaineers typically have all the answers at home, but this past Saturday the Sooners proved too difficult a challenge. Oklahoma escaped with a win by the margin of a single free throw, 77-76. Guard Grant Sherfield and forward Jalen Hill were among the main playmakers for Oklahoma as the former had 22 points and five assists and the latter had 14 points in addition to six boards.

Barring any buzzer beaters, Oklahoma State is expected to win a tight contest. Those sticking with them against the spread have guts, to put it politely, as the squad has let down bettors in their past three games.

Oklahoma State is now 9-8 while Oklahoma sits at 11-6. A couple stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Cowboys have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 36.90%, which places them third in college basketball. But the Sooners rank 13th in college basketball when it comes to field goal percentage, with 49.40% on the season. These opposing strengths should make for an exciting matchup.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET Where: Gallagher-Iba Arena -- Stillwater, Oklahoma

Gallagher-Iba Arena -- Stillwater, Oklahoma TV: ESPN University

ESPN University Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $25.00

Odds

The Cowboys are a 3-point favorite against the Sooners, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -112

Series History

Oklahoma State have won eight out of their last 15 games against Oklahoma.