Who's Playing

Ole Miss @ Oklahoma State

Current Records: Ole Miss 9-11; Oklahoma State 11-9

What to Know

The Ole Miss Rebels will take on the Oklahoma State Cowboys at 8 p.m. ET Saturday at Gallagher-Iba Arena. Given that these two teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this contest.

The matchup between Ole Miss and the Missouri Tigers on Tuesday was not a total blowout, but with the Rebels falling 89-77 at home, it was darn close to turning into one. The top scorer for Ole Miss was guard Daeshun Ruffin (18 points).

Meanwhile, Oklahoma State lost to the Texas Longhorns on the road by a decisive 89-75 margin. Guard Bryce Thompson wasn't much of a difference maker for Oklahoma State; Thompson played for 26 minutes with and five turnovers.

Ole Miss is expected to lose this next one by 9.5. Those betting on them against the spread shouldn't have high expectations for them since the squad is 1-5 ATS when expected to lose.

The losses put the Rebels at 9-11 and the Cowboys at a reciprocal 11-9. Two numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Ole Miss enters the game with 4.9 blocked shots per game on average, good for 26th best in college basketball. But Oklahoma State is even better: they rank ninth in college basketball when it comes to blocked shots per game, with 5.7 on average. Points in the paint might be hard to come by.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 8 p.m. ET

Saturday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Gallagher-Iba Arena -- Stillwater, Oklahoma

Gallagher-Iba Arena -- Stillwater, Oklahoma TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $10.00

Odds

The Cowboys are a big 9.5-point favorite against the Rebels, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Cowboys as a 9-point favorite.

Over/Under: -113

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Oklahoma State won the only game these two teams have played in the last nine years.