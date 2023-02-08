Who's Playing
Texas Tech @ Oklahoma State
Current Records: Texas Tech 12-11; Oklahoma State 14-9
What to Know
The Texas Tech Red Raiders and the Oklahoma State Cowboys are even-steven against one another since February of 2016 (7-7), but not for long. Texas Tech and the Cowboys will face off in a Big 12 battle at 8 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Gallagher-Iba Arena. The teams split their matchups last year, with the Red Raiders winning the first 78-57 at home and Oklahoma State taking the second 52-51.
Texas Tech has to be hurting after a devastating 89-62 defeat at the hands of the Baylor Bears this past Saturday. Guard Jaylon Tyson put forth a good effort for the losing side as he dropped a double-double on 19 points and ten boards.
Meanwhile, even if it wasn't a dominant performance, Oklahoma State beat the TCU Horned Frogs 79-73 this past Saturday. Oklahoma State's forward Kalib Boone looked sharp as he had 25 points in addition to six rebounds.
Oklahoma State's win lifted them to 14-9 while Texas Tech's loss dropped them down to 12-11. We'll see if the Cowboys can repeat their recent success or if the Red Raiders bounce back and reverse their fortune.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: Gallagher-Iba Arena -- Stillwater, Oklahoma
- TV: ESPN Plus
Series History
Oklahoma State and Texas Tech both have seven wins in their last 14 games.
- Mar 05, 2022 - Oklahoma State 52 vs. Texas Tech 51
- Jan 13, 2022 - Texas Tech 78 vs. Oklahoma State 57
- Feb 22, 2021 - Oklahoma State 74 vs. Texas Tech 69
- Jan 02, 2021 - Oklahoma State 82 vs. Texas Tech 77
- Feb 15, 2020 - Oklahoma State 73 vs. Texas Tech 70
- Jan 04, 2020 - Texas Tech 85 vs. Oklahoma State 50
- Feb 27, 2019 - Texas Tech 84 vs. Oklahoma State 80
- Feb 13, 2019 - Texas Tech 78 vs. Oklahoma State 50
- Feb 21, 2018 - Oklahoma State 79 vs. Texas Tech 71
- Jan 23, 2018 - Texas Tech 75 vs. Oklahoma State 70
- Feb 25, 2017 - Oklahoma State 80 vs. Texas Tech 63
- Jan 21, 2017 - Oklahoma State 83 vs. Texas Tech 64
- Feb 20, 2016 - Texas Tech 71 vs. Oklahoma State 61
- Feb 03, 2016 - Texas Tech 63 vs. Oklahoma State 61