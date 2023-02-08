Who's Playing

Texas Tech @ Oklahoma State

Current Records: Texas Tech 12-11; Oklahoma State 14-9

What to Know

The Texas Tech Red Raiders and the Oklahoma State Cowboys are even-steven against one another since February of 2016 (7-7), but not for long. Texas Tech and the Cowboys will face off in a Big 12 battle at 8 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Gallagher-Iba Arena. The teams split their matchups last year, with the Red Raiders winning the first 78-57 at home and Oklahoma State taking the second 52-51.

Texas Tech has to be hurting after a devastating 89-62 defeat at the hands of the Baylor Bears this past Saturday. Guard Jaylon Tyson put forth a good effort for the losing side as he dropped a double-double on 19 points and ten boards.

Meanwhile, even if it wasn't a dominant performance, Oklahoma State beat the TCU Horned Frogs 79-73 this past Saturday. Oklahoma State's forward Kalib Boone looked sharp as he had 25 points in addition to six rebounds.

Oklahoma State's win lifted them to 14-9 while Texas Tech's loss dropped them down to 12-11. We'll see if the Cowboys can repeat their recent success or if the Red Raiders bounce back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Gallagher-Iba Arena -- Stillwater, Oklahoma

Gallagher-Iba Arena -- Stillwater, Oklahoma TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Oklahoma State and Texas Tech both have seven wins in their last 14 games.