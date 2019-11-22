Watch Oklahoma State vs. Western Michigan: TV channel, live stream info, start time
How to watch Oklahoma State vs. Western Michigan basketball game
Who's Playing
Oklahoma State (home) vs. Western Michigan (away)
Current Records: Oklahoma State 4-0; Western Michigan 4-1
What to Know
The Western Michigan Broncos will head out on the road to face off against the Oklahoma State Cowboys at 8 p.m. ET on Friday at Gallagher-Iba Arena.
Everything came up roses for WMU against the Alma College Scots as the squad secured a 102-56 win.
Meanwhile, in a sloppy game that saw the teams combine for 31 turnovers, Oklahoma State took down the Yale Bulldogs 64-57 on Sunday.
WMU is the clear underdog, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. Those playing the odds have seen things go back and forth with them, who are 2-2 against the spread.
Their wins bumped the Broncos to 4-1 and Oklahoma State to 4-0. Watch the contest and check back on CBS Sports to find out who keeps up the positive energy and who hits a stumbling block.
How To Watch
- When: Friday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: Gallagher-Iba Arena -- Stillwater, Oklahoma
- TV: ESPN Plus
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $6.00
Odds
The Cowboys are a big 18.5-point favorite against the Broncos.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as an 18.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 142
Series History
This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.
-
