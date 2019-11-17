Watch Oklahoma State vs. Yale: TV channel, live stream info, start time

Who's Playing

Oklahoma State (home) vs. Yale (away)

Current Records: Oklahoma State 3-0; Yale 2-1

Last Season Records: Oklahoma State 12-20; Yale 22-7

What to Know

The Oklahoma State Cowboys will square off against the Yale Bulldogs at 2:30 p.m. ET on Sunday at Gallagher-Iba Arena. Oklahoma State is coming into the matchup hot, not having lost a matchup yet.

In a sloppy game that saw the teams combine for 25 turnovers, Oklahoma State took down the College of Charleston Cougars 73-54. G Thomas Dziagwa and G Lindy Waters III were among the main playmakers for the Cowboys as the former shot 7-for-10 from downtown and finished with 21 points and the latter had 16 points. Dziagwa didn't help his team much against the UMKC Kangaroos two weeks ago, so this was a nice turnaround for him.

Meanwhile, Yale also played a contest with a lot of turnovers (17) and lost 84-79 to the San Francisco Dons. G Azar Swain had a rough night: he finished with only eight points on 2-for-14 shooting in his 36 minutes on the court.

Oklahoma State is the favorite in this one, with an expected 13-point margin of victory. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread as they are currently on a two-game streak of ATS wins.

Oklahoma State's victory lifted them to 3-0 while Yale's loss dropped them down to 2-1. We'll see if Oklahoma State can repeat their recent success or if Yale bounces back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 2:30 p.m. ET

Sunday at 2:30 p.m. ET Where: Gallagher-Iba Arena -- Stillwater, Oklahoma

Gallagher-Iba Arena -- Stillwater, Oklahoma TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $6.00

Odds

The Cowboys are a big 13-point favorite against the Bulldogs.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 13-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 144

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.