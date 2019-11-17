Watch Oklahoma State vs. Yale: TV channel, live stream info, start time
How to watch Oklahoma State vs. Yale basketball game
Who's Playing
Oklahoma State (home) vs. Yale (away)
Current Records: Oklahoma State 3-0; Yale 2-1
Last Season Records: Oklahoma State 12-20; Yale 22-7
What to Know
The Oklahoma State Cowboys will square off against the Yale Bulldogs at 2:30 p.m. ET on Sunday at Gallagher-Iba Arena. Oklahoma State is coming into the matchup hot, not having lost a matchup yet.
In a sloppy game that saw the teams combine for 25 turnovers, Oklahoma State took down the College of Charleston Cougars 73-54. G Thomas Dziagwa and G Lindy Waters III were among the main playmakers for the Cowboys as the former shot 7-for-10 from downtown and finished with 21 points and the latter had 16 points. Dziagwa didn't help his team much against the UMKC Kangaroos two weeks ago, so this was a nice turnaround for him.
Meanwhile, Yale also played a contest with a lot of turnovers (17) and lost 84-79 to the San Francisco Dons. G Azar Swain had a rough night: he finished with only eight points on 2-for-14 shooting in his 36 minutes on the court.
Oklahoma State is the favorite in this one, with an expected 13-point margin of victory. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread as they are currently on a two-game streak of ATS wins.
Oklahoma State's victory lifted them to 3-0 while Yale's loss dropped them down to 2-1. We'll see if Oklahoma State can repeat their recent success or if Yale bounces back and reverse their fortune.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 2:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Gallagher-Iba Arena -- Stillwater, Oklahoma
- TV: ESPN Plus
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $6.00
Odds
The Cowboys are a big 13-point favorite against the Bulldogs.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 13-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 144
Series History
This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Texas Southern basketball jerseys stolen
The team was forced to wear practice jerseys for the game
-
UK adds another 5-star to No. 1 class
The Wildcats build on to their No. 1 recruiting class with another five-star commitment on...
-
Top 25 And 1: Tennessee faces Washington
The Vols will have to try and stop the Huskies' 5-star freshmen Jaden McDaniels and Isaiah...
-
Monmouth player gets late dunk in on KU
This is not how you typically see late-game scenarios play out at any level of basketball
-
Podcast: Powell makes quick comeback
Gary Parrish and Matt Norlander also update the James Wiseman situation at Memphis
-
Top 25 And 1: Spartans hold on to No. 2
The Spartans rallied late to win despite Seton Hall's Myles Powell getting 37 points
-
Duke vs. Kansas score, live updates
Kansas had 27 of the game's turnovers and Tre Jones' 15 points led the Blue Devils to a 68-66...