Watch Oklahoma vs. Baylor: TV channel, live stream info, start time

Who's Playing

Baylor @ Oklahoma

Current Records: Baylor 23-1; Oklahoma 16-9

What to Know

A Big 12 battle is on tap between the #1 Baylor Bears and the Oklahoma Sooners at 9 p.m. ET Tuesday at Lloyd Noble Center. The Bears are currently enjoying a 22-game winning streak and are looking to extend their dominance.

In a sloppy game that saw the teams combine for 42 turnovers, Baylor took down the West Virginia Mountaineers 70-59 this past Saturday. Baylor can attribute much of their success to guard Jared Butler, who shot 5-for-7 from downtown and finished with 21 points and five boards.

Meanwhile, Oklahoma received a tough blow this past Saturday as they fell 87-70 to the Kansas Jayhawks. Forward Kristian Doolittle put forth a good effort for the losing side as he shot 5-for-8 from beyond the arc and finished with a double-double on 27 points and 12 rebounds.

Baylor is now 23-1 while Oklahoma sits at 16-9. A pair of defensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Baylor enters the matchup with only 58.4 points allowed per game on average, good for fourth best in college basketball. As for Oklahoma, they have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 40.20%, which places them 26th in college basketball. We'll find out if either of these strengths ends up making the difference in the contest.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET Where: Lloyd Noble Center -- Norman, Oklahoma

Lloyd Noble Center -- Norman, Oklahoma TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $8.55

Odds

The Bears are a 3.5-point favorite against the Sooners, according to the latest college basketball odds.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 134

Series History

Baylor have won six out of their last nine games against Oklahoma.