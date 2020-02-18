Watch Oklahoma vs. Baylor: TV channel, live stream info, start time
How to watch Oklahoma vs. Baylor basketball game
Who's Playing
Baylor @ Oklahoma
Current Records: Baylor 23-1; Oklahoma 16-9
What to Know
A Big 12 battle is on tap between the #1 Baylor Bears and the Oklahoma Sooners at 9 p.m. ET Tuesday at Lloyd Noble Center. The Bears are currently enjoying a 22-game winning streak and are looking to extend their dominance.
In a sloppy game that saw the teams combine for 42 turnovers, Baylor took down the West Virginia Mountaineers 70-59 this past Saturday. Baylor can attribute much of their success to guard Jared Butler, who shot 5-for-7 from downtown and finished with 21 points and five boards.
Meanwhile, Oklahoma received a tough blow this past Saturday as they fell 87-70 to the Kansas Jayhawks. Forward Kristian Doolittle put forth a good effort for the losing side as he shot 5-for-8 from beyond the arc and finished with a double-double on 27 points and 12 rebounds.
Baylor is now 23-1 while Oklahoma sits at 16-9. A pair of defensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Baylor enters the matchup with only 58.4 points allowed per game on average, good for fourth best in college basketball. As for Oklahoma, they have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 40.20%, which places them 26th in college basketball. We'll find out if either of these strengths ends up making the difference in the contest.
How To Watch
- When: Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET
- Where: Lloyd Noble Center -- Norman, Oklahoma
- TV: ESPN2
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $8.55
Odds
The Bears are a 3.5-point favorite against the Sooners, according to the latest college basketball odds.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 134
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Baylor have won six out of their last nine games against Oklahoma.
- Jan 20, 2020 - Baylor 61 vs. Oklahoma 57
- Feb 11, 2019 - Baylor 59 vs. Oklahoma 53
- Jan 28, 2019 - Baylor 77 vs. Oklahoma 47
- Feb 27, 2018 - Baylor 87 vs. Oklahoma 64
- Jan 30, 2018 - Oklahoma 98 vs. Baylor 96
- Feb 21, 2017 - Baylor 60 vs. Oklahoma 54
- Dec 30, 2016 - Baylor 76 vs. Oklahoma 50
- Mar 01, 2016 - Oklahoma 73 vs. Baylor 71
- Jan 23, 2016 - Oklahoma 82 vs. Baylor 72
-
