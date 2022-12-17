Who's Playing

Cent. Arkansas @ Oklahoma

Current Records: Cent. Arkansas 5-5; Oklahoma 7-3

What to Know

The Cent. Arkansas Bears' road trip will continue as they head to Lloyd Noble Center at 3 p.m. ET Saturday to face off against the Oklahoma Sooners. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W.'

Cent. Arkansas took a serious blow against the Oral Roberts Golden Eagles on Saturday, falling 111-78.

Meanwhile, Oklahoma came up short against the Arkansas Razorbacks on Saturday, falling 88-78. The losing side was boosted by guard Grant Sherfield, who had 23 points.

The Bears have to know they'll be fighting an uphill battle given the 23.5-point spread they are up against. Those burned by picking them against the spread on Saturday might want to keep in mind that the squad has not yet dropped back-to-back games against the spread this season.

The losses put Cent. Arkansas at 5-5 and Oklahoma at 7-3. Two defensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Cent. Arkansas is 348th worst in college basketball in points allowed per game, with 77.8 on average. The Sooners' defense has more to brag about, as they they enter the matchup with only 60.9 points allowed per game on average, good for 29th best in college basketball. So the cards are definitely stacked in their favor.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 3 p.m. ET

Saturday at 3 p.m. ET Where: Lloyd Noble Center -- Norman, Oklahoma

Lloyd Noble Center -- Norman, Oklahoma TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Sooners are a big 23.5-point favorite against the Bears, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 23.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Oklahoma won the only game these two teams have played in the last eight years.