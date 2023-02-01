Who's Playing
Oklahoma State @ Oklahoma
Current Records: Oklahoma State 12-9; Oklahoma 12-9
What to Know
The Oklahoma State Cowboys and the Oklahoma Sooners are set to square off in a Big 12 matchup at 9 p.m. ET Feb. 1 at Lloyd Noble Center. After these two teams made easy work of their previous opponents, one of them is set up to suffer a discouraging change of fortune.
Oklahoma State made easy work of the Ole Miss Rebels this past Saturday and carried off an 82-60 victory. The Cowboys got double-digit scores from four players: forward Kalib Boone (18), guard Avery Anderson III (17), guard Woody Newton (12), and guard John-Michael Wright (10).
Meanwhile, everything went Oklahoma's way against the Alabama Crimson Tide this past Saturday as they made off with a 93-69 win. The Sooners can attribute much of their success to guard Grant Sherfield, who had 30 points and six assists.
Oklahoma State is expected to lose this next one by 3.5. Those betting on them against the spread shouldn't have high expectations for them since the team is 1-5 ATS when expected to lose.
Their wins lifted both teams to an identical 12-9. With both Oklahoma State and Oklahoma swaggering in after impressive performances, it will be interesting to see which team steps up to teach the other some humility.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET
- Where: Lloyd Noble Center -- Norman, Oklahoma
- TV: ESPN2
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $12.00
Odds
The Sooners are a 3.5-point favorite against the Cowboys, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
Oklahoma State have won nine out of their last 16 games against Oklahoma.
- Jan 18, 2023 - Oklahoma State 72 vs. Oklahoma 56
- Feb 26, 2022 - Oklahoma 66 vs. Oklahoma State 62
- Feb 05, 2022 - Oklahoma State 64 vs. Oklahoma 55
- Mar 01, 2021 - Oklahoma State 79 vs. Oklahoma 75
- Feb 27, 2021 - Oklahoma State 94 vs. Oklahoma 90
- Feb 22, 2020 - Oklahoma State 83 vs. Oklahoma 66
- Feb 01, 2020 - Oklahoma 82 vs. Oklahoma State 69
- Jan 23, 2019 - Oklahoma 70 vs. Oklahoma State 61
- Jan 05, 2019 - Oklahoma 74 vs. Oklahoma State 64
- Mar 07, 2018 - Oklahoma State 71 vs. Oklahoma 60
- Jan 20, 2018 - Oklahoma State 83 vs. Oklahoma 81
- Jan 03, 2018 - Oklahoma 109 vs. Oklahoma State 89
- Feb 18, 2017 - Oklahoma State 96 vs. Oklahoma 92
- Jan 30, 2017 - Oklahoma State 68 vs. Oklahoma 66
- Feb 24, 2016 - Oklahoma 71 vs. Oklahoma State 49
- Jan 13, 2016 - Oklahoma 74 vs. Oklahoma State 72