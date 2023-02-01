Who's Playing

Oklahoma State @ Oklahoma

Current Records: Oklahoma State 12-9; Oklahoma 12-9

What to Know

The Oklahoma State Cowboys and the Oklahoma Sooners are set to square off in a Big 12 matchup at 9 p.m. ET Feb. 1 at Lloyd Noble Center. After these two teams made easy work of their previous opponents, one of them is set up to suffer a discouraging change of fortune.

Oklahoma State made easy work of the Ole Miss Rebels this past Saturday and carried off an 82-60 victory. The Cowboys got double-digit scores from four players: forward Kalib Boone (18), guard Avery Anderson III (17), guard Woody Newton (12), and guard John-Michael Wright (10).

Meanwhile, everything went Oklahoma's way against the Alabama Crimson Tide this past Saturday as they made off with a 93-69 win. The Sooners can attribute much of their success to guard Grant Sherfield, who had 30 points and six assists.

Oklahoma State is expected to lose this next one by 3.5. Those betting on them against the spread shouldn't have high expectations for them since the team is 1-5 ATS when expected to lose.

Their wins lifted both teams to an identical 12-9. With both Oklahoma State and Oklahoma swaggering in after impressive performances, it will be interesting to see which team steps up to teach the other some humility.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET Where: Lloyd Noble Center -- Norman, Oklahoma

Lloyd Noble Center -- Norman, Oklahoma TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $12.00

Odds

The Sooners are a 3.5-point favorite against the Cowboys, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Oklahoma State have won nine out of their last 16 games against Oklahoma.