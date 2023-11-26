Who's Playing

Drexel Dragons @ Old Dominion Monarchs

Current Records: Drexel 3-2, Old Dominion 1-3

How To Watch

When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 2 p.m. ET

Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 2 p.m. ET Where: Chartway Arena -- Norfolk, Virginia

What to Know

Drexel has enjoyed a three-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They will square off against the Old Dominion Monarchs at 2:00 p.m. ET on Sunday at Chartway Arena. Drexel is expected to win (but not by much) so they will need to come into the match prepared for a fight.

Last Sunday, the Dragons were able to grind out a solid win over the Royals, taking the game 62-52.

Meanwhile, Old Dominion's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Wednesday after their third straight loss. They found themselves the reluctant recipients of a 76-56 punch to the gut against the Tigers.

Their wins lifted both teams to an identical 3-2.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Drexel have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 39 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Old Dominion struggles in that department as they've been averaging 38.8 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check CBS Sports after the match for a full breakdown of the game, commentary, and other NCAA Basketball content.

Drexel was able to grind out a solid win over Old Dominion in their previous meeting back in November of 2022, winning 71-59. The rematch might be a little tougher for Drexel since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

Drexel is a slight 1.5-point favorite against Old Dominion, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line on this game has moved a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Monarchs as a 1-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 129.5 points.

Series History

Drexel won the only game these two teams have played in the last year.