Who's Playing

Louisiana Ragin Cajuns @ Old Dominion Monarchs

Current Records: Louisiana 16-9, Old Dominion 6-19

How To Watch

When: Thursday, February 15, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Thursday, February 15, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Chartway Arena -- Norfolk, Virginia

Chartway Arena -- Norfolk, Virginia Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

Louisiana has enjoyed a six-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They and the Old Dominion Monarchs will face off in a Sun Belt battle at 7:00 p.m. ET on Thursday at Chartway Arena. Old Dominion took a loss in their last matchup and will be looking to turn the tables on Louisiana, who comes in off a win.

Winning is just a little bit easier when your three-point shooting is a whole 31% better than the opposition, a fact Louisiana proved on Sunday. They simply couldn't be stopped as they easily beat the Falcons 86-60 at home.

Meanwhile, Old Dominion's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Saturday after their third straight defeat. They were just a bucket shy of victory and fell 58-57 to the Chippewas. Old Dominion didn't live up to their potential and found themselves falling short of the advantage oddsmakers thought they had coming into the game.

The Ragin Cajuns have been performing incredibly well recently as they've won eight of their last nine matchups, which provided a nice bump to their 16-9 record this season. As for the Monarchs, their defeat was their fourth straight at home, which dropped their record down to 6-19.

Louisiana came up short against the Monarchs in their previous matchup back in December of 2022, falling 70-66. Can Louisiana avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Old Dominion won the only game these two teams have played in the last 2 years.