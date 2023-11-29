Who's Playing

Radford Highlanders @ Old Dominion Monarchs

Current Records: Radford 5-3, Old Dominion 2-3

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Chartway Arena -- Norfolk, Virginia

Chartway Arena -- Norfolk, Virginia

What to Know

The Old Dominion Monarchs will be playing at home against the Radford Highlanders at 7:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Chartway Arena. Both teams come into the contest bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Old Dominion's three-game losing streak finally came to an end on Sunday. They walked away with a 68-61 win over the Dragons. The victory was just what Old Dominion needed coming off of a 76-56 defeat in their prior game.

Meanwhile, Radford entered their tilt with ND-Maryland with two consecutive wins but they'll enter their next game with three. The Highlanders steamrolled past the Gators 100-53 at home. With that win, Radford brought their scoring average up to 75.5 points per game.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Old Dominion have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 38 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Radford struggles in that department as they've been even better at 39.5 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.