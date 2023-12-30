Who's Playing

South Alabama Jaguars @ Old Dominion Monarchs

Current Records: South Alabama 7-5, Old Dominion 4-8

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET

Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Chartway Arena -- Norfolk, Virginia

What to Know

South Alabama has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. The South Alabama Jaguars and the Old Dominion Monarchs will face off in a Sun Belt battle at 7:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Chartway Arena. South Alabama has been dominant on offense recently, as they've racked up an incredible 257 points over their last three contests.

Last Thursday, the Jaguars strolled past the Bulldogs with points to spare, taking the game 83-67.

Meanwhile, it's hard to win when you don't work as a unit and post 12 fewer assists than your opponent, a fact Old Dominion found out the hard way on Sunday. They suffered a painful 87-65 loss at the hands of the Minutemen.

Tyrone Williams put forth a good effort for the losing side as he scored 22 points along with five rebounds. As a matter of fact, that's the most points he has scored all season.

The Jaguars' win was their fifth straight at home, which pushed their record up to 7-5. Those victories were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 83.2 points per game. As for the Monarchs, they have not been sharp recently, as they've lost five of their last six games, which put a noticeable dent in their 4-8 record this season.

South Alabama couldn't quite finish off Old Dominion in their previous matchup back in January and fell 66-64. Can South Alabama avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Old Dominion won the only game these two teams have played in the last 0 years.