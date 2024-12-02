Who's Playing

William & Mary Tribe @ Old Dominion Monarchs

Current Records: William & Mary 3-5, Old Dominion 2-6

How To Watch

What to Know

The William & Mary Tribe's road trip will continue as they head out to face the Old Dominion Monarchs at 7:00 p.m. ET on Monday at Chartway Arena. The Tribe are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 80.6 points per game this season.

William & Mary will head into Sunday's contest ready to turn things around: they couldn't quite beat App. State last Sunday, but the three-point margin was a huge improvement compared to the 23-point defeat they were dealt last Friday. William & Mary lost 79-76 to App. State on a last-minute jump shot From Dior Conners. The close matchup was extra heartbreaking for the Tribe, who almost overcame a 19 point deficit.

William & Mary's loss came about despite a quality game from Noah Collier, who went 8 for 15 en route to 19 points plus eight rebounds. The dominant performance also gave Collier a new career-high in offensive rebounds (four).

Meanwhile, Old Dominion's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Tuesday after their third straight defeat. They took a 67-54 hit to the loss column at the hands of Duquesne.

Devin Ceaser put forth a good effort for the losing side as he had 23 points along with five rebounds and three steals. His performance made up for a slower game against High Point on Monday.

Even though they lost, Old Dominion smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 16 offensive rebounds. That strong performance was nothing new for the team: they've now pulled down at least 11 offensive rebounds in six consecutive matches.

William & Mary's loss was their ninth straight on the road dating back to last season, which dropped their record down to 3-5. As for Old Dominion, their defeat dropped their record down to 2-6.

Keep an eye on the arc in Monday's contest: William & Mary has made nailing deep shots look easy this year this season, having averaged 10.9 threes per game. It's a different story for Old Dominion, though, as they've been averaging only 5.8. Given William & Mary's sizable advantage in that area, Old Dominion will need to find a way to close that gap.

Looking ahead, William & Mary is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 6.5 points. Those brave souls putting their money on Old Dominion against the spread have faith in an upset since their 1-6 ATS record can't hold a candle to William & Mary's 5-2.

Odds

William & Mary is a solid 6.5-point favorite against Old Dominion, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 6.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 156.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

William & Mary has won 5 out of their last 9 games against Old Dominion.