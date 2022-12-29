Who's Playing

Arkansas State @ Old Dominion

Current Records: Arkansas State 8-5; Old Dominion 8-4

What to Know

The Old Dominion Monarchs will play host again and welcome the Arkansas State Red Wolves to Chartway Arena, where tip-off is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET on Thursday. The two teams each escaped (but just barely!) with wins against their previous opponents.

The Monarchs escaped with a win last week against the George Mason Patriots by the margin of a single free throw, 78-77. Having forecasted a close victory for Old Dominion, the oddsmakers were right on the money. Four players on Old Dominion scored in the double digits: guard Tyreek Scott-Grayson (30), guard Chaunce Jenkins (17), guard Mekhi Long (11), and guard Imo Essien (10).

Speaking of close games: the Little Rock Trojans typically have all the answers at home, but last Thursday Arkansas State proved too difficult a challenge. Arkansas State ultimately received the gift of a 77-75 win from a begrudging Little Rock squad.

Their wins bumped Old Dominion to 8-4 and the Red Wolves to 8-5. Tyreek Scott-Grayson will be someone to keep an eye on after he shot 6-for-11 from beyond the arc and finished with 30 points and six boards last Wednesday. Let's see if he can build on that strong performance or if Arkansas State's defense can bottle him up.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 7 p.m. ET

Thursday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Chartway Arena -- Norfolk, Virginia

Chartway Arena -- Norfolk, Virginia Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.