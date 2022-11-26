Who's Playing

East Carolina @ Old Dominion

Current Records: East Carolina 5-1; Old Dominion 3-3

What to Know

The East Carolina Pirates will face off against the Old Dominion Monarchs on the road at 7 p.m. ET on Saturday at Chartway Arena. East Carolina should still be riding high after a win, while the Monarchs will be looking to right the ship.

The Pirates have more to be thankful for after their matchup against the Texas-Arlington Mavericks on Wednesday. East Carolina enjoyed a cozy 79-65 victory over Texas-Arlington.

Meanwhile, Old Dominion was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Sunday as they fell 66-61 to the Davidson Wildcats. Old Dominion's defeat came about despite a quality game from forward Ben Stanley, who dropped a double-double on 20 points and ten rebounds.

East Carolina won their first match against the Monarchs 73-60 last season, but Old Dominion managed a nothing to nothing tie in the next match. Check back on CBSSports.com to find out if they can go a step further this time and collect a win.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 7 p.m. ET

Saturday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Chartway Arena -- Norfolk, Virginia

Chartway Arena -- Norfolk, Virginia Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

East Carolina won one game and tied one game in their last two contests with Old Dominion.