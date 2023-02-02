Who's Playing

James Madison @ Old Dominion

Current Records: James Madison 15-8; Old Dominion 13-9

What to Know

After a two-game homestand, the James Madison Dukes will be on the road. James Madison and the Old Dominion Monarchs will face off in a Sun Belt battle at 7 p.m. ET Thursday at Chartway Arena. Both teams looked pretty sloppy on the offensive side of the ball the last time they faced off, scoring just 111 points combined.

While not quite a landslide, the contest between the Dukes and the Louisiana-Monroe Warhawks on Saturday was still a pretty decisive one as James Madison wrapped it up with a 58-45 win at home.

Meanwhile, Old Dominion escaped with a win on Saturday against the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers by the margin of a single free throw, 60-59.

Barring any buzzer beaters, James Madison is expected to win a tight contest. They covered a 12.5-point spread on Saturday, so bettors might be thinking that will translate to further success against a lower spread.

Their wins bumped James Madison to 15-8 and the Monarchs to 13-9. We'll see which team can carry over their success and which team inevitably falls when the Dukes and Old Dominion clash.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 7 p.m. ET

Thursday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Chartway Arena -- Norfolk, Virginia

Chartway Arena -- Norfolk, Virginia Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $70.00

Odds

The Dukes are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Monarchs, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -109

Series History

Old Dominion have won three out of their last five games against James Madison.