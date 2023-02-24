Who's Playing

Marshall @ Old Dominion

Current Records: Marshall 24-6; Old Dominion 18-11

What to Know

The Marshall Thundering Herd's road trip will continue as they head to Chartway Arena at 7 p.m. ET Friday to face off against the Old Dominion Monarchs. Both teams come into the contest bolstered by wins in their previous games.

Marshall beat the James Madison Dukes 92-83 on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Old Dominion didn't have too much breathing room in their game with the Southern Miss Golden Eagles on Wednesday, but they still walked away with a 69-64 win.

Barring any buzzer beaters, the Thundering Herd are expected to win a tight contest. They have been consistent moneymakers against the spread when favored (17-8), so they might be worth a quick bet.

Marshall was able to grind out a solid victory over Old Dominion in the teams' previous meeting in January, winning 73-65. The rematch might be a little tougher for Marshall since the team won't have home-court advantage. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 7 p.m. ET

Friday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Chartway Arena -- Norfolk, Virginia

Chartway Arena -- Norfolk, Virginia TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $35.00

Odds

The Thundering Herd are a 3-point favorite against the Monarchs, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Thundering Herd as a 4-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Marshall have won ten out of their last 15 games against Old Dominion.