Who's Playing
Marshall @ Old Dominion
Current Records: Marshall 24-6; Old Dominion 18-11
What to Know
The Marshall Thundering Herd's road trip will continue as they head to Chartway Arena at 7 p.m. ET Friday to face off against the Old Dominion Monarchs. Both teams come into the contest bolstered by wins in their previous games.
Marshall beat the James Madison Dukes 92-83 on Wednesday.
Meanwhile, Old Dominion didn't have too much breathing room in their game with the Southern Miss Golden Eagles on Wednesday, but they still walked away with a 69-64 win.
Barring any buzzer beaters, the Thundering Herd are expected to win a tight contest. They have been consistent moneymakers against the spread when favored (17-8), so they might be worth a quick bet.
Marshall was able to grind out a solid victory over Old Dominion in the teams' previous meeting in January, winning 73-65. The rematch might be a little tougher for Marshall since the team won't have home-court advantage. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.
How To Watch
- When: Friday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Chartway Arena -- Norfolk, Virginia
- TV: ESPN Plus
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $35.00
Odds
The Thundering Herd are a 3-point favorite against the Monarchs, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Thundering Herd as a 4-point favorite.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
Marshall have won ten out of their last 15 games against Old Dominion.
- Jan 14, 2023 - Marshall 73 vs. Old Dominion 65
- Feb 17, 2022 - Marshall 67 vs. Old Dominion 63
- Feb 03, 2022 - Old Dominion 79 vs. Marshall 64
- Feb 06, 2021 - Marshall 87 vs. Old Dominion 67
- Feb 05, 2021 - Old Dominion 82 vs. Marshall 81
- Feb 22, 2020 - Marshall 74 vs. Old Dominion 66
- Jan 18, 2020 - Marshall 68 vs. Old Dominion 67
- Jan 03, 2019 - Marshall 70 vs. Old Dominion 67
- Feb 22, 2018 - Old Dominion 84 vs. Marshall 79
- Jan 13, 2018 - Old Dominion 82 vs. Marshall 76
- Mar 09, 2017 - Marshall 64 vs. Old Dominion 63
- Feb 23, 2017 - Old Dominion 86 vs. Marshall 65
- Jan 05, 2017 - Marshall 90 vs. Old Dominion 86
- Feb 20, 2016 - Marshall 82 vs. Old Dominion 65
- Jan 23, 2016 - Marshall 78 vs. Old Dominion 75